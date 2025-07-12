Gunman opens fire at busy pub beer garden as landlady left seriously injured

This is the moment a gunman opened fire at busy pub beer garden, shooting the landlady leaving her seriously injured.

Oliver Corney fired three shots towards the Red Lion pub beer garden in Wath on 28 June, last year, following an earlier altercation outside.

One of the shots seriously injured the pub's landlady who had been bravely trying to diffuse the situation and keep customers safe by locking the gates of the beer garden.

Corney, 34, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and grievous bodily harm with intent when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (11 July).

Corney, of Cricket Inn Road, Sheffield, was given an extended sentence totalling 16 years and nine months, with 11 years and nine months behind bars.