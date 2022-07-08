Boris Johnson's announcement that he will step down as prime minister has prompted some hilarious reactions from the public, whatever side they're on.

“It is clearly now the will of the Conservative Party that there should be a new leader, and a new prime minister,” he said.

This video shows a mix of reactions to the news that Johnson would be resigning.

Johnson's announcement followed a hoard of resignations from many members of the government, including former chancellor Rishi Sunak who has said he will run in the Tory leadership contest.

