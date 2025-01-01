Putin makes three-word pledge to Russia’s soldiers in New Year address

Vladimir Putin made a three-word pledge to Russia’s soldiers in his pre-recorded New Year address.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday (31 December), the Russian President praised his country’s military in its war against Ukraine, telling soldiers, “We believe in you.”

Putin ensured Russians that everything will be fine as the country enters the third year of fighting in Ukraine.

He directly addressed Russia’s armed forces saying the country is proud of their courage and bravery.

Millions of people were expected to watch the new address when it aired on TV as each Russian time zone region counted down the final minutes of 2024.