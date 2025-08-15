Donald Trump gave a somewhat awkward response to Vladimir Putin’s invite to Moscow following their meeting in Alaska.

The US president and Russian leader held a brief press conference following their crunch Ukraine peace talk meetings on Friday (15 August).

After revealing certain agreements had been met, but no deal put in place, Trump said: “We had some good meetings over the years and we hope to have that in the future. But let's do the most productive one right now.”

Putin replied: “Again, Mr President, thank you very much. And we'll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon. Next time in Moscow.

Trump returned: “Oh, that's an interesting one. I'll get a little heat on that one.”