Mourners lined the streets of London on Tuesday evening to welcome Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it arrived in the capital.

The late monarch was flown from Scotland, accompanied by Princess Anne, and will be taken to Buckingham Palace where the rest of the royal family are waiting.

As the hearse made the journey through London, mourners lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the coffin.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for five days from Wednesday ahead of next Monday’s funeral.

