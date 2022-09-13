Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, where it was greeted by King Charles III and other members of the royal family.

Crowds lined the streets outside the gates as the hearse approached, after the late monarch had been flown to London from Scotland earlier in the day.

The Queen’s coffin will rest overnight in the Bow Room of Buckingham Palace, before being moved to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where it will lie in state for five days before the funeral.

