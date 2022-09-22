Angela Rayner reveals message written on Commons note regarding Queen’s ill health

Angela Rayner has revealed the message written on the note she was handed regarding Queen Elizabeth II's ill health while inside the House of Commons.

During a debate on the energy crisis, notes were passed among MPs to inform them about the situation regarding Her late Majesty’s wellbeing at Balmoral, before her death later that day (8 September).

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, the deputy Labour leader revealed what the note said, and why she "read between the lines" to assume the worst.

