An official notice confirming the death of Queen Elizabeth II was attached to the gates of Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening (8 September).

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the statement read.

Crowds of people gathered in London as news of the monarch’s death broke.

Buckingham Palace have not yet released an official time of death, but members of the royal family had rushed to Scotland ahead of the announcement.

