Donald Trump pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Queen Elizabeth II

Donald Trump has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, describing her as an "extraordinary" and "great" woman.

Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.

Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president praised the monarch's long reign.

"Who could be greater... She did it so long, so well and never made mistakes just think about it right, she never made mistakes.She was an incredible person it’s a very sad day," Mr Trump said.

