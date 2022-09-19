Thousands line Long Walk outside Windsor Castle as Queen’s procession arrives

Thousands of mourners lined the famous Long Walk avenue outside Windsor Castle to witness the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession on Monday, 19 September.

Footage shows the procession making its way down the tree-lined avenue, which stretches from Snow Hill through Windsor Great Park toward the castle.

Britain’s longest-living monarch will be buried alongside Prince Phillip later this evening at St George’s Chapel after a memorial service.

World leaders were among some 2,000 people to attend Her late Majesty’s state funeral service inside Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.