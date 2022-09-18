Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren took part in a silent vigil by her coffin on Saturday evening (17 September).

Just as King Charles III had led his siblings the evening before, Prince William was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, and their cousins for the brief tribute.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, as well as Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and her brother James, were all present in Westminster Hall to stand beside the late monarch.

