Queen shown how to top up Oyster Card during surprise visit to Paddington station

The Queen has made a surprise appearance at Paddington station to see the completed Elizabeth line, which is named in her honour.

During her visit on Tuesday (17 May), the 96-year-old monarch was shown how to top up an Oyster card using one of the station's machines.

The Queen, who now rarely carries out public engagements outside of her royal residences due to mobility issues, joined her youngest son the Earl of Wessex for the official visit.

Boris Johnson was also in attendance.

