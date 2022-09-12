A security guard at London Bridge station stunned commuters with an impromptu opera performance in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Anna Lapwood, an organist and director of music at Cambridge University, “spontaneously” stopped off at the station to play a bit of music in memory of the monarch.

She was then joined by Marcella, a security guard and trained opera singer, for a stunning, impromptu rendition of Lascia ch’io pianga.

The video Lapwood posted of the incredible moment has since been viewed over 3.6 million times in less than 24 hours.

