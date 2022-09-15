Mourners shed tears as they bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Mourners who came in their droves to Westminster to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II have been shedding tears as they said goodbye to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Her late Majesty is lying-in-state inside Westminster Hall, giving the public the opportunity to bid the Queen farewell in a brief, personal moment.

Describing how it felt to view the Queen’s coffin, one mourner said: “It just then hit home I think ... she really has gone, you know? That’s quite hard to take.”

Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest after a funeral service on Monday, 19 September.

