'Her Majesty': Songs about Queen Elizabeth soar through streaming charts

Songs referencing Queen Elizabeth II have jumped up the streaming charts following the monarch’s death at the age of 96.

Tracks such as “God Save the Queen” and “Her Majesty” have seen a huge uptick in listens, with some seeing a jump of over 200%, as reported by Billboard.

Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday, 8 September.

The Queen’s state funeral will be held on 19 September following four days of her coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Sign up to our newsletters.