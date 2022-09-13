New Zealand PM says abolishing monarchy ‘not on agenda’ after Queen’s death

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will not pursue becoming a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, confirming it is “not on the agenda any time soon.”

”I’ve never sensed an urgency. There’s so many challenges we face. This is a large, significant debate. I don’t think it’s one that would or should occur quickly,” New Zealand’s prime minister said.

However, Ms Ardern did say that she believes it’s “likely” that the country will become a republic in her lifetime.

New Zealand formally recognised the Queen as its monarch 1953, the year of her coronation.

