Scores of people begin queuing to see Queen’s coffin in London

People have already started queueing to see the Queen Elizabeth II coffin lying in state in London.

Well-wishers began on the south side of Lambeth Bridge on Monday, 12 September, where the entrance to the queue is expected to be set up - two days before the line opens.

Millions are expected to wait to pay their respects to the late monarch, whose coffin will lie in Westminster Hall from 5pm on Wednesday until the morning of the funeral on 19 September.

