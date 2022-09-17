King Charles handed pen by well-wisher ‘just in case’ he needs it

King Charles III managed to make light of a frustrating moment from earlier in the week when he was gifted a pen by a well-wisher in Cardiff.

The new monarch vented his frustration at a leaky pen on Tuesday (September 13) during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland.

In a light-hearted response to the incident on Friday, a woman handed the King a pen “Just in case” he needed one.

Charles appeared amused at the gesture, laughing as he continued to shake hands with people in the crowd.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.