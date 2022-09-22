Prince and Princess of Wales thank staff in first engagement since Queen’s funeral

The Prince and Princess of Wales have met staff members to thank them for their work during Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate expressed their gratitude to volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday, 22 September, for their efforts during the service inside St George’s Chapel.

Dressed in black in observance of the royal mourning period, it was the royal couple’s first engagement since Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday.

