The Prince of Wales has said Queen Elizabeth II will be “looking down” on her funeral service.

William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, visited Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey on Friday afternoon where they spoke with Commonwealth troops participating in the procession on Monday.

The couple also told of how “strange” it has been going from the Queen’s platinum jubilee to her funeral in a matter of months.

William was heard saying the difference between celebrations in June and recent funeral preparations shows “the highs and lows of it all”.

