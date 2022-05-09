What to expect from the Queen’s speech to parliament

The government will set out its plans for new laws in a speech delivered by the Queen to MPs and peers this week.

As part of the formal state opening of parliament on Tuesday, the monarch will read the agenda-setting speech in the House of Lords.

It is likely to include plans for Brexit, a replacement for the Human Rights Act and policies on levelling up and education.

The Queen will make a last-minute decision on whether to attend the opening of parliament in person, amid ongoing mobility issues.

