The Queen has praised the efforts of all those in Wales who worked to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, in a speech delivered at the opening of the sixth session of the Welsh Senedd.

The royal monarch visited Wales on Thursday to formally open the Senedd after May’s election with it being her first visit to the country in five years.

The Queen said: “We all owe a debt of gratitude to those who have risen so magnificently to the challenges of the last 18 months – from key workers to volunteers, who have done so much to serve their communities.”