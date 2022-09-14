Martin Lewis broke down in tears on live TV as he talked about Prince William and Prince Harry losing their mother, Princess Diana.

As he hosted Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Lewis explained that he also lost his mother in a road accident as a young boy.

“I find it very difficult to watch,” he said.

“When events like this happen that are so public, they are very triggering of private grief,” Susanna Reid added, allowing Lewis to take a moment to compose himself.

