Incredibly rare two-headed snake born at pet shop in Exeter

An incredibly rare two-headed snake has been born at an n exotic pet shop in Devon.

The double-headed Western Hognose snake was born at Exeter Exotics. .

Videos of the reptile show its heads acting independently of one another, while attached to the same body.

It is believed that the chances of a snake developing two heads is around one in 100,000.

Shop owner Alicia Johns told the BBC she was “shocked and in “disbelief” when she saw the snake’s two heads.