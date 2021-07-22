A rat caused havoc by taking to the floor of Andalusia’s regional parliament on Wednesday, leaving shrieking lawmakers jumping up from their seats.

The rodent entered the room just as politicians were preparing to vote on whether to appoint Socialist Susana Diaz as senator for the southern Spanish region.

Parliament president Marta Bosquet Aznar was the first to spot the rat, gasping and covering her mouth, which led to a commotion in the seats below.

Witnesses say the rat was of a “considerable size” and once the stir was over, lawmakers returned to their duties.