Hero crane driver describes desperate scramble to save workman from Reading blaze

Hero crane operator Glen Edwards speaks of his dramatic rescue of construction workers from a burning building in Reading.

Mr Edwards used the winch he was operating to move a cage toward the workman trapped on top of the burning building last Thursday (23 November).

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (29 November), he said: “I couldn’t see him because of the smoke and the flames. Every now and then I got a glimpse of him and then the smoke came back.

“I tried to land the cage between him and the fire, which I did eventually.”

“I had some instructions from the groundsman on the radio, but there was so much noise with all the alarms going off.