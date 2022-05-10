Coleen Rooney arrives at High Court for the start of ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial

The high-profile “Wagatha Christie” trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy began on Tuesday at the High Court in London, following on from months of preliminary hearings.

Mrs Vardy is suing Mrs Rooney for libel, after Mrs Rooney publicly accused Mrs Vardy of providing The Sun newspaper with stories about her personal life.

Mrs Rooney must prove that her social media accusation of Mrs Vardy was “substanitally true”, according to English defamation law.The trial is set to last for seen days at Lon’s Royal Courts of Justice.

