A Sex Education actor has claimed he was pepper-sprayed and had his legs kicked from under him by police officers in front of his London home.

Reece Richards, who played Eugene on the hit Netflix show accused the Metropolitan Police of “racial profiling” and claimed he was the victim of an unlawful arrest in Fulham, west London, on Wednesday 4 September.

Sharing a statement on social media, Mr Richards said he was wrongly detained after witnessing a car crash in the early hours of the morning while returning home from performing on the West End.

Officers were pursuing three men who had attempted to flee from the car which crashed after failing to stop for police.

Mr Richards claimed officers mistook him as one of the suspects and arrested him in front of his “screaming and crying” mother.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said its officers often have to make “split-second judgments in challenging situations”.

The force added it is clear the man shown in the footage is an “innocent bystander”, who was dearrested as soon as established by officers.

They also confirmed a complaint has been received and is being assessed by the Met’s Professional Standards team.