New Reform UK chairman David Bull was shown a previous tweet he posted calling Nigel Farage an “idiot” during a live breakfast TV interview.

Dr Bull appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning (11 June), where host Susanna Reid showed him a tweet he made from 2014, calling Mr Farage an “idiot”, stating comments made by him were “dangerous”.

The tweet was over comments Mr Farage made about migrants with HIV.

Dr Bull replaces Zia Yusuf, who resigned as Reform’s chairman last week.