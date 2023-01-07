Now Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker, what’s next?

Californian Republican Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker, after 15 voting rounds. The spectacle has embarrassed and engrossed Americans as divisions in the GOP around Donald Trump and a hardline group play out on the political stage. But now that he's won, what issues does Mr McCarthy face as Speaker?

Mr McCarthy will have to skilfully navigate a divided Republican party through votes with the threat that he will could be ousted at any moment, with big decisions on government debt and support for Ukraine to be made.

