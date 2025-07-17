Richard Tice claimed he has seen "people carry bag loads of postal votes to a polling station on election day" during a House of Commons urgent question on Labour's strategy for elections on Thursday (17 July).

Describing Reform UK's opposition against giving 16 and 17-year-olds the vote at the next general election, the party's deputy leader said they have "grave concerns about the risks to security and the risks of impersonation of postal voting."

Responding, democracy minister Rushanara Ali reassured Mr Tice: "Personating another voter is a deliberate act of fraud. It completely undermines our democracy and is a serious criminal offence that will continue to be prosecuted. If he has examples, he should report them to the police."