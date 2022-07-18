Sunak asks Truss whether she regrets being remainer or Lib Dem more

The race to be the next prime minister and leader of the Conservative party got a little more personal on Sunday (17 July) when hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss went head to head in a debate.

The former chancellor asked the foreign secretary if she regretted supporting the remain campaign for Brexit or supporting the Liberal Democrats more.

In response, Ms Truss recalled how she came to be a Conservative.

“I went to a comprehensive school. My parents were left-wing activists and I’ve been on a political journey,” Ms Truss said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.