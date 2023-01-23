Rishi Sunak does not believe Nadhim Zahawi needs to step down from government after details of a multi-million pound tax dispute emerged.

The prime minister added that its important to get to the bottom of the issue and “establish the facts” around a penalty he paid to HMRC over unpaid tax while he was chancellor.

“Integrity and accountability is really important to me, but it’s also important we do these things properly,” Mr Sunak said.

He added that Mr Zahawi should not stand aside from his role as Conservative Party chair during the investigation.

