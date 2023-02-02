Rishi Sunak claims he 'would love' to give nurses 'massive pay rise'

Rishi Sunak told Piers Morgan that he "would love to give the nurses a massive pay rise."

The prime minister was questioned by the broadcaster about the ongoing industrial action by nursing staff calling for better wages.

"It's not always easy in this job, because I'm focused on doing what I believe is right for the country in the long term," he said.

This, he noted, is "not always popular" with the public, and meeting their demands would "certainly" make his life "easier."

