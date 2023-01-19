Jump to content

Rishi Sunak caught on video not wearing seatbelt while in moving car

00:30

Oliver Browning | 1674147599

Rishi Sunak caught on video not wearing seatbelt while in moving car

Rishi Sunak removed his seatbelt to film a social media video as a passenger in the back seat of a car.

The prime minister can be seen promoting the latest round of “levelling up” spending as he is driven during a trip to the north of England.

A spokesperson for Mr Sunak has since said he had made an “error of judgment” by briefly removing his seatbelt.

Passengers can be fined up to £500 for failing to wear a seatbelt when one is available.

