Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was confronted live on air with the words people most often say about him.

A word cloud, featuring the words “rich”, “himself”, “the rich”, “money”, “not sure”, “no idea”, “upper class”, “greed”, “don’t know”, “Britain’’, and “elite”, was shown to Mr Sunak by the BBC’s Laura Kunessberg.

She said: “You can see there - rightly or wrongly - what many people associate you with is your personal wealth.”

Asked whether it worried him that people believed he was out-of-touch, Mr Sunak said his job was “to deliver for people” and save families on their bills”.