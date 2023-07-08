A man’s attempt to rob a nail salon in Georgia failed when the customers and staff calmly ignored his demands and continued with their treatments.

CCTV captured on July 3 shows the moment the suspect bursts into the Atlanta salon and began yelling at people to get down and hand over their money.

The people inside the store appeared to remain calm and didn’t respond to his demands while he brandishes a bag over his hand.

Moments later after several ignored demands, the man silently walks out of the store.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in exchange for a $2,000 reward.