Moment man and woman ambushed by two robbers who rip Rolex from his wrist

A man and his wife are pulled to the ground as two thugs hold him down and rip away his Rolex watch.

Footage released by the Metropolitan Police shows the attack, which happened in Camden, north London on 13 September.

The attackers ripped the man’s black and gold Rolex Yacht Master watch, valued at around £28,000, from his wrist and ran off in the direction of Frognal Road.

Police want to speak to the two men pictured and ask anyone who can identify them to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 7126/13 Sept.