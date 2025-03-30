This is the moment a test rocket crashed back to Earth just moments after launching in Norway on Sunday (March 30).

Footage shows the unmanned Spectrum rocket lifting off from a Norwegian spaceport before losing control 18 seconds into flight and crashing into the sea.

The launch aimed to build Europe's satellite-launch capabilities and was the first attempt at an orbital flight from mainland Europe.

Despite the failure, Isar Aerospace, the German start-up that developed the rocket, said 30 seconds of flight provided valuable data.

“Now it’s time to analyse all data, learn, iterate and be back on the launch pad as soon as possible,” said CEO Daniel Metzler.