Ramaswamy makes ‘three-inch heels’ jibe at DeSantis and Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy was the first GOP candidate to crack a joke about Ron DeSantis shoes during the third GOP debate on 8 November.

Mr Ramaswamy asked voters: “Do you want a leader from a different generation who going to put this country first? Or do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels?”

“Because we’ve got two on stage”, he said to jeers from the crowd in Miami, Florida.

Mr Ramswamy was referencing both Nikki Haley, the only female candidate, and Ron DeSantis, who has faced some flack for wearing heeled shoes on the campaing trail.