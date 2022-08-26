Royal Mail strike: Union boss says they will fight ‘very hard’ for pay rise

Royal Mail employees staged a walkout on Friday (26 August) in what is being described as the biggest strike action of the summer.

Communication Workers Union boss told Sky News they are “angry and have lost all confidence” in Royal Mail leadership.

Dave Ward said: “This is a group of workers in the UK that we would argue are one of the last remaining pillars of our society.

“They are part of the social fabric of the UK ... it is unbelievable that the company has chosen to treat our members this way”

