Watch: Runaway pet zebra named Ed is rescued and airlifted to safety in Tennessee

A runaway pet zebra has been rescued in Tennessee after going missing for a week.

Zebra Ed originally arrived in Christiana on May 30. His owner, Will White, reported him missing the next day.

Surveillance video captured Ed trotting through a cul-de-sac on May 31. Others claimed to see him crossing highways. He vanished into a wooded area and reappeared on Thursday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office aviation crews located the zebra Sunday morning. He was airlifted and flown by helicopter to an animal trailer and taken back to his owner.