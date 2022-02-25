Russian ambassador’s car mobbed by angry protesters carrying Ukraine flags in Dublin

An angry crowd surrounded a car carrying the Russian ambassador to Ireland as he drove through Dublin on Friday.

The protesters, many of whom can be seen carrying Ukraine flags, booed the vehicle's arrival as others held signs up to the windows.

People could also be heard shouting "go home" as the ambassador pulled up.

Crowds gathered to demonstrate outside the Russian embassy in Dublin throughout the day, with banners saying “no war” and “Russia get out of Ukraine” spotted.

