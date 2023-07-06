Moment Russian fighter jets harass US drones over Syria

US Air Forces Central has released footage it says shows Russian fighter jets flying dangerously close to several US drone aircraft over Syria on Wednesday, 5 July, setting off flares and forcing the MQ-9 Reapers to make evasive maneuvers.

Video shows a Russian SU-35 fighter closing in on a Reaper, and later a number of the so-called parachute flares moving into the drone’s flight path.

The US drones were operating over Syria on a mission against the Islamic State group when three of the Russian aircraft “began harassing the drones,” Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich, commander of 9th Air Force in the Middle East, said.