Russian nuclear submarine base appears damaged by tsunami in satellite images

Satellite images appear to show a Russian nuclear submarine base left damaged from the Kamchatka tsunami which swept through the country’s pacific coast on Wednesday (30 July).

Pictures shared online on Friday (1 August) show the Rybachiy base, which contains most of the nuclear submarines in Moscow’s Pacific Fleet, before and after the 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck.

In images taken by an Umbra Space-owned satellite, a section of a base pier appears to be bent out of its place, likely detached from its moorings when the wave made impact.

No submarine is believed to have been docked at the base and experts have said that the limited damage is unlikely to affect military operations.