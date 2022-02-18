Biden ‘convinced’ Putin will invade Ukraine within days and will attack capital Kiev

Joe Biden has said he is “convinced” Russia will launch an invasion of Ukraine in the coming days and believes Vladimir Putin will target the capital of Kiev.

The US president addressed the nation on Friday, adding that he will continue to “call out” Moscow’s plans.

“We have reason to believe Russian forces plan and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week... in coming days,” Mr Biden said.

“We believe that they will target Ukraine’s capital of Kiev, a city of 2.8 million innocent people.

