Ukrainians celebrated Unity Day, the new public holiday granted to mark the day Western intelligence agencies allegedly said they'd be invaded by Russia enjoying musical entertainment and unfolding a 200-meter-long national flag at the National Olympic Stadium.

Footage of the ceremony captures a choir singing to a conductor and uniformed cadets congregating on the streets.

Announcing the new holiday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that this is not the first threat faced by the "strong Ukrainian people, which has once again shown their best qualities - unity and the will to win".

