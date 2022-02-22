Watch live view from Kiev’s Maidan Square after Russia orders troops to Ukrain

Citizens of Ukraine are waking up to the news that Vladimir Putin has formally recognised two of the nation’s separatist-controlled regions, Luhansk and Donetsk.

The Russian president has said he will send troops to those areas, a move the UK believes signifies an invasion has “begun”.

Watch a live view of Maidan square in Ukraine’s capital city of Kiev, as tensions in eastern Europe continue to rise, with the West now expected to hit Moscow with a “significant package” of sanctions.

