Watch live view from Kiev’s Maidan Square as explosions heard across Ukraine

Watch a live view of Maidan square in Kiev following news that Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine, with explosions heard near major cities across the country on Thursday morning.

In a TV statement, president Vladimir Putin said Russia did not plan to occupy its neighbour, but said Moscow’s response would be “instant” if anyone tried to stop the action.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has since confirmed martial law is now being imposed across Ukraine, describing Putin’s assault as a “full-scale invasion”.

