Fleeing Russian forces have been mocked by Ukraine over footage that shows them running away from missile bombardment in Vinnytsia Oblast.

A group of soldiers can be seen scrambling away from a field targeted by heavy artillery as their position in the southwest of the country came under fire.

The 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade shared the video on social media, poking fun at the fleeing troops by writing: “Good morning, Ukraine! The day should start with a workout, even if you don’t really want to.”

